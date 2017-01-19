Nothing, puntata 12 – stagione 2016/17
Chitarre extraurbane.
Playlist
01. Michael Chapman – Sometimes You Just Drive
02. Bill Orcutt – V
03. Counter Intuits – Telephone Pole
04. Counter Intuits – His Master’s Voice
06. 75 Dollar Bill – Cummins Fall
07. Cacao – Brasilio
08. Tomaga – A Perspective With No End
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.