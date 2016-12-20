Nothing, puntata 10 – stagione 2016/17
I dischi di fine anno.
Playlist
Oneida / You Get Brighter
Anarchist Republic of Bzzz / Scream
Anarchist Republic of Bzzz / respect the eye
Steve lehman – sélébéyone / origine
Doomsday Student / Wonderful
Doomsday Student / fight and flight
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.