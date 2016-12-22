NOISEmoJESI il 27 e 28 dicembre 2016
Riceviamo dagli amici di Jesi e pubblichiamo.
N O I S E m o J E S I
27 – 28 Dicembre 2016
Offerta Libera – daje che a Natale siamo tutti più buoni!
Due giorni per incontrarsi a sostegno del Centro Studi Libertari L.Fabbri di Jesi
Jesi, Via Pastrengo 2.
Apertura ore 18.00 – PUNTUALI
Chiusura ore 23.30 – PUNTUALI
Intermezzo: CENA VEGAN !
Una due giorni per festeggiare il gelido inverno con otto band tutte provenienti dal sottosuolo jesino. Si inizia presto e si finisce presto!
Band
27 Dicembre
22.30 – GERDA – trip core
21.30 – PALMER GENERATOR – psych sweat
19.30 – VOID 00 – voodoo core
18.30 – TONTO – one-man in delirio – “excerpts 2” release
28 Dicembre
22.30 – LLEROY – mudcore
21.30 – PAPEROGA – cannibal noise
19.30 – JESUS FRANCO & THE DROGAS – garage e peyote
18.30 – SUPERMELODIA & ANDY BOROTALCO with GREAT ORCHESTRA – cantautorato e degenerazioni
Dj Set:
DJ STROCCAMIX + BLOODY SOUND SYSTEM DJ SET
Selezione 100% Al vinile
