Night Shift, puntata 228
Questa settimana niente ospiti, solo un fiume di musica, prevalentemente in vinile!
Playlist
01. This Is Radio Clash – The Clash
02. Fox On The Run (Sweet Cover) – Garçon Fatal
03. Roll The Balls – Giuda
04. I Don’t Mind – Human Race
05. Cosa Abbiamo – Aut Aut
06. Be My Baby – The Drones
07. The Night Of The Loving Dead – The Majors
08. Libero – Klaxon
09. Toy Boy – Alieni
10. Non Finirà Mai! – No More Lies
11. Bockwurst – Blood ’77
12. Born To Bleed – Grand Theft Age
13. Speedfreak (Motorhead Cover) – Svetlanas Ft. Nick Oliveri
14. Liar – The Clamps
15. Hanging Around – The Stranglers
16. Rain – The Cult
17. Paranoid – Black Sabbath
18. Drunk & Horny – Stoned Jesus
19. Caffeine – Faith No More
20. Woodstock Unvisited – Crunchbirds
21. All Along The Watchtower (Bob Dylan Cover) – TSOL
22. Little Sadie – Greg Graffin
23. Vecchia Roma – Ardecore
24. Start To Run – Vanessa Van Basten
25. Star Wars – Neil Norman & His Cosmic Orchestra
Contenitore musicale notturno che punta alla messa in circolo delle sonorità meno diffuse nell’etere romano. Grande attenzione è rivolta alle band underground nostrane, che vengono invitate a raccontarsi proponendo la loro musica e quella delle loro origini.