Night Shift, puntata 228

Questa settimana niente ospiti, solo un fiume di musica, prevalentemente in vinile!

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

01. This Is Radio Clash – The Clash

02. Fox On The Run (Sweet Cover) – Garçon Fatal

03. Roll The Balls – Giuda

04. I Don’t Mind – Human Race

05. Cosa Abbiamo – Aut Aut

06. Be My Baby – The Drones

07. The Night Of The Loving Dead – The Majors

08. Libero – Klaxon

09. Toy Boy – Alieni

10. Non Finirà Mai! – No More Lies

11. Bockwurst – Blood ’77

12. Born To Bleed – Grand Theft Age

13. Speedfreak (Motorhead Cover) – Svetlanas Ft. Nick Oliveri

14. Liar – The Clamps

15. Hanging Around – The Stranglers

16. Rain – The Cult

17. Paranoid – Black Sabbath

18. Drunk & Horny – Stoned Jesus

19. Caffeine – Faith No More

20. Woodstock Unvisited – Crunchbirds

21. All Along The Watchtower (Bob Dylan Cover) – TSOL

22. Little Sadie – Greg Graffin

23. Vecchia Roma – Ardecore

24. Start To Run – Vanessa Van Basten

25. Star Wars – Neil Norman & His Cosmic Orchestra