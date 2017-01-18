Night Shift, puntata 225 (Underball vs Le Mura)

Abbiamo dato vita ad una puntata diversa dal solito, una sorta di battaglia in pieno spirito goliardico tra due band caratterizzate da sonorità e attitudini apparentemente distanti. L’esuberanza di entrambe è stata difficile da contenere, ma ci ha regalato molte risate.

Gli UNDERBALL nascono a Roma nel 2015 e miscelano thrash, hard, heavy, doom e classic. LE MURA nascono a Roma nel 2010 e si indirizzano verso un garage-rock contraddistinto da marcate venature psichedeliche.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

01. Hateful – The Clash

02. Supercherry – Le Mura

03. Dwarf – Underball

04. The Real Me – The Who

05. Better By You, Better Than Me – Judas Priest

06. LA DONNA GIUSTA – Le Mura

07. Modern Woman – Underball

08. Play With The Rebels – The Winstons

09. The Lumberjack – Jackyl

10. Sex is law – Le Mura

11. Squirt On My Face – Underball

12. Break Into Your Heart – Iggy Pop

13. E Chissene Frega – Marco Masini

14. Che Cazzo Mi Frega – Le Mura

15. My Mother Put The Dildo In Her Boyfriend’s Ass – Underball

16. Muse – New Kind Of Kick (The Cramps cover)

17. 502 – Megadeth

18. Il Sicario – Le Mura

19. Sniff With Us – Underball